World News Roundup: Trump threatens Turkey with 'extremely decimated economy' over Syria; UK's Johnson tells EU: Brexit ball is in your court now

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump threatens Turkey with 'extremely decimated economy' over Syria

President Donald Trump on Monday launched a harsh attack on NATO ally Turkey, threatening to destroy its economy if Ankara takes a planned military strike in Syria too far, even though the U.S. leader himself has opened the door for a Turkish incursion. Trump said he would "totally destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy if it took action in Syria that he considered "off limits" following his decision on Sunday to pull 50 American special forces troops from northeastern Syria.

The transported: Kashmiri prisoners sent far from home

One is a 19-year-old construction worker charged with aiding militants against Indian troops, the other is one of Kashmir's most prominent lawyers, accused of being "an incorrigible secessionist". Despite their different backgrounds, Uzair Maqbool Malik and Nazir Ahmad Ronga have something in common: they are among hundreds of people who have been detained without trial by Indian authorities following a crackdown in the disputed region of Kashmir and moved to jails far from home.

U.S., Australia to bolster police ties as they cooperate on 2016 election probe

The United States and Australia said on Monday they would work to bolster law-enforcement ties as the two countries are separately cooperating on a politically charged probe examining whether U.S. officials overstepped when they investigated Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton met in Washington to begin negotiating an agreement that would enable police to obtain faster access to electronic evidence in the other country.

Death toll climbs as Iraq unrest hits Baghdad's volatile Sadr City

Protesters began gathering in Baghdad's Sadr City district late on Monday after overnight clashes with security forces spread to the vast, poor swath of the Iraqi capital for the first time killing 15 people. The night of violence pushed the death toll after a week of unrest to 110 people. They were mostly protesters demanding the removal of the Iraqi government and overhaul of its political class, as security forces carried out a heavy-handed crackdown on demonstrators.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says beach oil slicks could be criminal or shipwreck

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that oil polluting the country's northeastern beaches was not produced or sold in Brazil and could be the result of criminal activity or a shipwreck, though its origin is still being investigated. Bolsonaro told reporters that the crude oil "does not seem to come from an off-shore platform" and suggested it was from another country.

Hong Kong police stage show of force on streets, jeered by residents

Hong Kong police staged a show of force on Monday night in a district hit by some of the most violent clashes with protesters in recent months, but instead of being confronted by demonstrators were jeered by onlookers. Many Hong Kongers say police have used excessive force against protesters - some of them school students and young adults - and want an independent inquiry into police action.

40,000 toy soldiers highlight plight of injured British veterans

An installation of 40,000 miniature toy soldiers in a shopping center in Manchester, northern England, highlights the plight that many British soldiers face if their careers are ended by injury. The small green plastic figures represent the number of veterans that have been medically discharged over the last 20 years and campaigners say more should be done to support them.

Paris knife attacker had USB drive with information about colleagues: media

An IT worker who killed four people at Paris police headquarters with a knife last week had a USB drive with personal details about his colleagues, French daily Le Parisien reported on Monday. The attacker on Thursday killed three police officers and an administrative worker before being shot dead by police. Initial investigations have revealed that the Martinique-born man, a convert to Islam, had contacts with individuals who are likely to belong to an Islamist Salafist movement.

UK's Johnson tells EU: Brexit ball is in your court now

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the European Union on Monday that the Brexit ball was in its court and that the bloc should now urgently discuss in detail his proposal for breaking the deadlock in talks ahead of Britain's departure on Oct. 31. With just 24 days to go before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, both sides are positioning themselves to avoid blame for a delay or a disorderly no-deal Brexit.

Macri seeks boost from young voters with employer tax cut incentive

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced a tax incentive proposal aimed at boosting employment among young people on Monday, in a bid to gain ground with a voter demographic that contributed to his poor showing in an August primary. Macri, in the final stages of his re-election campaign, said in a series of tweets he would propose a year-long tax break of 100% for employers that hire workers aged between 17 and 24 who are seeking their first jobs, or who have less than a year of work experience.

