Maradu flats row: Kerala govt commissions engineer to give legal advice

Kerala government has commissioned engineer SB Sarvotay to give legal advice for the demolition of Maradu flat complexes. Sarvotay will visit the area on Thursday.

The state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 1 crore to Maradu Municipality to make security arrangements related to vacating the flats and rehabilitation of the residents. Before that, the Supreme Court had ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks.

On May 8, the judicature ordered the state government to demolish the buildings constructed in the Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala as it was in violation of CRZ rules. (ANI)

