International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM Modi looking forward to work together to enhance India-Portugal friendship

Prime Minister of Portugal Mr. António Costa also thanked Shri Narendra Modi in return.

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 09-10-2019 13:39 IST
PM Modi looking forward to work together to enhance India-Portugal friendship

"Congratulations to Partido Socialista and my friend, Mr. António Costa for the good performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal. Looking forward to continuing working together to further enhance India-Portugal friendship.", the Prime Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. António Costa and his Partido Socialista, on winning Portugal's general election. Prime Minister of Portugal Mr. António Costa also thanked Shri Narendra Modi in return.

"Congratulations to Partido Socialista and my friend, Mr. António Costa for the good performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal. Looking forward to continuing working together to further enhance India-Portugal friendship.", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019