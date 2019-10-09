PM Modi looking forward to work together to enhance India-Portugal friendship

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. António Costa and his Partido Socialista, on winning Portugal's general election. Prime Minister of Portugal Mr. António Costa also thanked Shri Narendra Modi in return.

"Congratulations to Partido Socialista and my friend, Mr. António Costa for the good performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal. Looking forward to continuing working together to further enhance India-Portugal friendship.", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)