DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 9

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

** ROME - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Italy - 1430 GMT. ** BEJING - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang - 0200 GMT.

** ATHENS - European Council President Donald Tusk meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. ** ALGIERS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Algeria and meets Algerian officials and representatives of the Turkish business community there. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier discuss Brexit with EU lawmakers ahead of a make-or-break EU leaders summit on October 17-18 - 1300 GMT. SIEM REAP, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment(AMME) (final day).

SIEM REAP, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Plus Three Environment Ministers Meeting(EMM) (final day). SINGAPORE - 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology, and Innovation(AMMSTI-18) (to Oct 11).

BELGRADE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Serbia (final day). LJUBLJANA - Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel visits Slovenia. BRUSSELS - EU press conference on cybersecurity of 5G networks - 1230 GMT.

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing - 0300 GMT. CANBERRA, Australia - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during a visit to Australia. AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern. SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11).

GLOBAL - World post day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

** NOVI SAD - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev meet for talks in the northern Serbia city of Novi Sad - 1000 GMT. ** CANBERRA, Australia - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives a keynote address at the Lowy Institute on the topic of "Middle Powers: The last defenders of the international rules-based order." ** ATHENS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Athens to meet with the President of Greece, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, and the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. - 1700 GMT ** BAKU - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will visit Azerbaijan. LIMA - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera visits Peru to discuss bilateral relations with President Martin Vizcarra.

NUR-SULTAN - Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan (to Oct. 12). GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against the death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence. RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13).

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 ** ISTANBUL - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Istanbul, will meet with senior Turkish leaders - 1030 GMT. ** STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - European Council President Donald Tusk visits Slovakia, where he will make a speech at the end of the first day of a summit hosted by think tank GLOBSEC - 1800 GMT.

MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13). STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 ** KATHMANDU - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Nepal and meets Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of the rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

Poland - Polish Senate election. Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Oct. 18).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 BRUSSELS - The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission – Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, Nicos Anastasiades (Cyprus), Boyko Borissov (Bulgaria), Klaus Iohannis (Romania), Krisjanis Kariņs (Latvia), Angela Merkel (Germany), Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece), Andrej Plenkovic (Croatia), and Leo Varadkar (Ireland) have been invited - 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defense ministers.

LIBYA – Eight anniversary of the declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of an earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25).

SOCHI - Russia hosts the Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 URUGUAY – President election. URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election.

OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4). ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4).

LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for the final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends the welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

