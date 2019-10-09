Trump: US going into Middle East was 'worst decision ever'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US military becoming involved in the Middle East was the "worst decision ever made" and that he was ensuring the safe return of troops. Trump has faced a bipartisan backlash since a surprise announcement by the White House on Sunday that Washington was pulling back 50 to 100 "special operators" from Syria's northern frontier.

"GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION," the president tweeted in reference to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. "There were NONE! Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

