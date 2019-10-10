International Development News
Zelenskiy said would not send his aide to testify in the U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he was not sure he would tell his aide Andriy Yermak to testify in the United States regarding the impeachment inquiry.

Yermak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President, traveled to Madrid to meet Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, a few days after a July 25 phone call in which Trump pressed Zelinskiy to investigate Vice President Joe Biden.

