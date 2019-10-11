International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump pardons scientist who helped allies triumph in WWII

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 03:23 IST
Trump pardons scientist who helped allies triumph in WWII

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is awarding a posthumous pardon to a leading metal scientist whose work helped secure an Allied victory in World War II. The White House announced that Trump was granting clemency to Zay Jeffries, who grew up in Fort Pierre, South Dakota.

He helped develop artillery shells capable of piercing the armor of German tanks and also consulted on the Manhattan Project to build the atomic bomb. Jeffries was indicted in 1941 on antitrust charges related to his employment, but top defense officials asked for his prosecution to be delayed until after the war. He was convicted and fined USD 2,500 in 1948 — the same year that President Harry S Truman awarded him the Presidential Medal for Merit. He died in 1965.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019