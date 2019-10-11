International Development News
"Jumlanomics" to blame for failing economy: Yechury

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 11:25 IST
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the government of destroying the economy, the CPI(M) on Friday said "Jumlanomics" was to blame for the current situation countrywide. Reacting to news reports on the failure of government schemes leaving discoms in the red, Yechury charged that the government's policies have burdened the poor.

"Having destroyed the Indian economy under its watch, the govt gave huge tax cuts and benefits to rich corporates but it wants to burden the poor more. Not just in Kashmir or in Assam, it wants to inflict misery and pain countrywide. "This govt's focus has been on self-promotion and helping its crony friends rather than on governance. The chickens are now coming home to roost. What was billed as reform has actually made things worse for states. Jumlanomics is to blame," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
