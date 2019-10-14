Ayodhya land case: Our dream will be fulfilled, says Guj CM

Even as the Supreme Court is busy wrapping up the final hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suit, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday hoped for a favourable verdict. Addressing a rally for Kheralu assembly bypoll candidate Ajmalji Thakor in Mehsana district, Rupani said the "Congress and its lawyers" had tried hard to stall the proceedings in the apex court.

"There is excitement in Ayodhya. The SC proceedings are coming to end. It will be over by October 18. At this juncture, I feel that our dream will be fulfilled soon," he said. "The Congress and its lawyers tried hard to stall this hearing. They wanted to make sure that no decision comes. Just like the Kashmir issue, the Congress wanted to keep this issue burning too," Rupani alleged.

Kheralu is one of the six constituencies in Gujarat going to bypolls on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. In his address, Rupani termed Congress a "sinking ship without leadership", and asked voters to "put the last nail in the coffin of the Congress party" by voting for the ruling BJP.

"Congress leadership is hopeless. Though Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi) tried hard, he too have lost all hopes. The entire leadership of the Congress is wiped out. People are leaving Congress. It is a sinking ship," he added. The CM hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir..

