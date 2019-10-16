Cong practises vote bank politics, can't take stand on nationalism: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday attacked the Congress over Article 370, triple talaq and the NRC, accusing it of not taking a stand on nationalism for the sake of its “vote bank”. Addressing a poll rally at Tigaon near Faridabad, the Bharatiya Janata Party president repeated his assertion that every illegal migrant in the country will be sent home before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Citing the government’s recent move on Article 370, Shah said terrorism will be “eliminated” from the country. Shah also targeted former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that he had usurped farm land for the son-in-law of the Gandhi family, an apparent reference to Robert Vadra.

Assembly polls will be held in BJP-run Haryana on October 21. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled the long-pending wish of the people with the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, and making Kashmir an integral part of the nation.

"Several parties came, several CMs, PMs came in the last 70 years, but nobody dared to nullify Article 370,” Shah said. “Because of Article 370, Pakistan used to mislead the youth of Kashmir and give them weapons. During the Congress regime, such a spell of terrorism continued that over 40,000 people have become victims of terrorism from 1990 till now. But the Congress did not abrogate Article 370,” he said.

The Home Minister said Modi had sent a strong signal by nullifying Article 370, adding that that the BJP government will root out terrorism. "We will not let any sign (‘naamo nishan’) of terrorism remain in this country,” he said.

He said the BJP, its allies and several other parties supported the abrogation of Article 370. “On the other side, the Congress opposed it.” “It is not a new thing. Whenever there is a question of nationalism, the Congress party keeps mum (“Congress party ko saanp soongh jaata hai”),” he charged.

“They cannot take a stand because of their vote bank,” he added. “The Congress should make clear its stand, whether it is in favour of removal of Article 370 or not. Friends, they will not speak. Instead of the country, they like power and the vote bank,” he said.

He alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh kept mum “when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists beheaded our soldiers and mutilated their bodies after infiltrating into our country." He said it was Prime Minister Modi “with a 56-inch chest” who ordered surgical and air strikes to kill terrorists in their dens in Pakistan after the Uri and Pulwama attacks in Kashmir.

Shah referred to Rahul Gandhi’s remark after the surgical strike against Pakistan in 2016, when the then Congress president accused the BJP government of doing “khoon ki dalali” with the blood of soldiers. He asked if Gandhi had ever noticed the tears in the eyes of the mothers and widows of martyred jawans, or heard the cries of their children.

He said Modi had avenged the sacrifices of the jawans. On the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update in Assam, Shah said the Congress opposed the move against illegal immigrants. "The Congress is asking why you are throwing out infiltrators. Where will they go, what will they eat and where will they stay?” he said.

“Hooda sahib, why are you worried? Are they related to you,” he said, directing a barb against the Congress Legislature Party chief in Haryana. Shah said before 2024, each “infiltrator” will be ousted by the BJP government.

He also criticised the Congress for “opposing” the law against instant triple talaq. Shah accused Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been Haryana chief minister twice, of usurping farmers’ land to benefit Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.

“These people were doing `dalali' (acting as middlemen),” he alleged. Whenever a Congress government came, corruption grew and 'gundagardi' and casteism rose,” he said.

He said Chief Minister M L Khattar had provided a corruption-free government for the past five years and now there is no need for 'sifarish' or lobbying for government jobs and transfers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)