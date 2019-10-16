Removal of Article 370 has opened all doors for Kashmir's development: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Article 370 was a roadblock for development and a reason for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened doors of development of the region by repealing it. Addressing an election rally here, Shah said that the Modi government was committed to rooting out terrorism.

"Article 370, which was a reason for terrorism, a roadblock in the development of Kashmir, about which every citizen felt it is impeding full integration of Kashmir. No one showed the courage to touch it. Modiji has thrown it out," he said. He said that with the repeal of Article 370, the Modi government was working to throw out the Paksitan-sponsored terrorism.

"Crores of rupees were sent for development of Kashmir but it did not make progress due to Article 370," he said. Shah alleged that three families had been ruling Jammu and Kashmir and work of panchayats was impeded. "By removing Article 370, Modiji has opened all doors for Kashmir's progress," he said.

He accused Congress-led UPA government in the past of not taking strong action to tackle Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and said the Modi government gave sanction for surgical and aerial strikes. "After the formation of the BJP government, our brave soldiers conducted surgical strikes at terror camps and killed terrorists," he said.

Shah said the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has taken several development initiatives and youth were getting jobs in a clean, transparent manner. He said Congress could not give the benefit of one-rank one pension to ex-soldiers but the BJP implemented it in the first year of formation of party-led government at the Centre. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi, Khattar taking away your money and giving it to their 15 rich friends: Rahul Gandhi in Nuh rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)