REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Brexit deal at hand in Brussels, Johnson struggles to win support at home BRUSSELS/WARSAW - Britain and the European Union were on the verge of a last-minute Brexit deal on Wednesday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has work to do at home to ensure his government and factious parliament approve the plan.

BARCELONA - Protesters clashed with police in the Spanish region of Catalonia on Wednesday, with some setting cars ablaze on the third day of disturbances caused by convictions handed down to leaders of a failed bid to declare an independent state. U.S.

WASHINGTON - A former adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who abruptly resigned last week spoke on Wednesday to an impeachment inquiry into allegations President Donald Trump pursued political interests in his dealings with Ukraine. USA-COURT-IDENTITYTHEFT/

U.S. Supreme Court divided over Kansas immigrant identity theft case WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared divided over the legality of Kansas prosecuting three immigrants for violating identity theft laws by using other people’s Social Security numbers in a dispute over whether the state impermissibly encroached on federal control over immigration policy.

UAW, GM leaders have a deal to end strike, now workers will decide DETROIT - General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative deal on Wednesday for a new four-year labor deal, moving closer to ending a costly month-long strike that shut down GM’s most profitable factories in a test of wills over the future of U.S. auto industry jobs.

Netflix Inc added slightly more paying subscribers than Wall Street expected in the third quarter, a relief to investors who had worried the company might fall short just as Disney and others prepare to ramp up the streaming video wars. ENTERTAINMENT

LONDON - Rockers the 1975 and grime star Stormzy triumphed at the Q Awards in London on Wednesday, winning Q Best Act in the World Today and Q Best Solo Artist, respectively, at the annual ceremony hosted by British music magazine Q. USA-METOO-INTIMACY/

Wanted: Intimacy coordinators. Hollywood's fastest growing job Two years after a sexual harassment scandal roiled Hollywood, one of the fastest growing jobs in the entertainment industry is that of the intimacy director.

Barca's Messi receives record sixth European Golden Shoe BARCELONA - Barcelona forward Lionel Messi picked up a record-extending sixth - and third consecutive - European Golden Shoe award on Wednesday following his outstanding individual 2018-19 domestic campaign.

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday announced a plan to move the marathon and race walking at Tokyo 2020 to Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido from originally planned courses in the capital due to worries about heat. UPCOMING

U.S. 'deeply concerned' about untrackable China ships carrying Iran oil - officials The White House is warning Chinese shipping companies against turning off their ships' transponders to hide Iranian oil shipments in violation of U.S. sanctions, two senior administration officials said.

Hong Kong leader answers questions from lawmakers Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam answers questions posed by lawmakers regarding her third policy address on the previous day during a 90-minute session at the Legislative Council.

Gazans make room for pet animals despite bad economy There are unusual patients on the waiting list at some Gaza medical centers; pet animals. Pets culture grew in the past five years among residents of the sealed-off, economy troubled enclave, with many hosting cats, dogs and birds inside their homes, walking them around the city and caring for their food and medicine.

Trump due to file reply brief in New York tax return dispute President Donald Trump is expected to file a reply brief in his appeal of an order allowing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain his tax returns from his accounting firm. The brief is due by 5 pm.

Canada campaign exposes racial tensions, shows darker side of diversity Canada prides itself on being highly diverse but an election campaign has exposed racial tensions, ranging from pictures of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface to the rise of a populist party determined to impose "Canadian values".

Losing legs in DMZ, S.Korean soldier eyes 2020 Olympics as rowing athlete A South Korean soldier who lost his legs to a landmine while patrolling the Demilitarised Zone along the border with North Korea has set his sights on competing in rowing at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Jobless young Tunisians reject the elite and head for Europe Tunisians overwhelmingly rejected their political establishment in recent elections, voting in a fractured parliament and a complete outsider as president. The frustration and anger, particularly among young people, behind the vote is evident in the story of a young man who died last week when his migrant boat capsized.

African refugees complain about sexual abuse in Egypt When a 17-year-old South Sudanese refugee finally managed to escape her captor's apartment in the Egyptian capital, she returned home realizing that she was three months pregnant. She is one of a growing number of refugees in Cairo who complain about sexual abuse while trying to make ends meet amid tougher economic times in Egypt, rights groups say.

What do young voters want for Bolivia? What do young voters want for Bolivia? What do they expect from Bolivia’s next government.

Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group Finance and development Ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Chicago teachers to go on strike if deal not reached Chicago's 25,000 teachers have authorized a strike to begin on Thursday against the public school system unless the two sides can reach a deal. In addition to wage increases, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding more funding to ease overcrowded classrooms and a lack of support staff - perennial issues plaguing the third-largest U.S. school district.

Merkel addresses parliament before crunch EU summit on Brexit German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament before heading to Brussels for a crunch EU summit on Brexit.

Catalan leader to appear before regional Parliament after separatists jail sentence Catalan leader Quim Torra to appear before regional Parliament after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders for their role in a 2017 independence bid.

WIDER IMAGE - Bolivia's Aymara torn over their man Evo as he clings to power Bolivian leader Evo Morales came to power in 2006 with a pledge to champion marginalized indigenous groups including his own important Andean tribe the Aymara, which helped carry him to the presidency.

U.S. ambassador to EU expected to testify in impeachment inquiry Gordon Sondland, a political donor to President Donald Trump tapped to serve as U.S. ambassador to European Union, is expected to testify before committees leading impeachment inquiry into the Republican president, his lawyers said, after Trump administration had earlier blocked his appearance.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT Australia-Employment

ABS jobs data for Sept are forecast to show employment rose a solid 15,000, but the jobless rate would still stay at a one-year-high of 5.3% as more people look for work. That would be a disappointment for the RBA which is seeking to drive unemployment down to 4.5%, and would underline the case for further cuts in interest rates. 17 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

QATAR AIRWAYS-MALAYSIA/ Qatar Airways to launch Langkawi route, third destination in Malaysia

Qatar Airways is launching flights to Langkawi, its third destination in Malaysia. Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker will be present for the press conference. 17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

EDF-RESTRUCTURING/STRIKE France's EDF unions call second nationwide strike over planned restructuring

Unions at French utility EDF have called for a second nationwide strike on Oct. 17 to protest the government's plant to restructure the heavily indebted company. 17 Oct

SOUTH32-OUTPUT/ Australia's South32 reports Q1 output

Diversified miner South32 Ltd will report its first-quarter production results on Oct. 17. 17 Oct

EUROPE-ELECTRIC/SUMMIT Energy executives speak at inaugural Europe electrification summit

The inaugural Electrification Europe Summit—hosted by the U.S.-based Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and EDF. Speakers include EDF's CEO Jean-Bernard Levy and IEA head Fatih Birol, Jeff Lyash, President and CEO of Tennessee Valley Authority, and Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International. 17 Oct

GLOBAL-LNG/CONTRACTS The big get bigger, and the smaller fall behind in LNG world

The gap between the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry's bigger and smaller players is widening, as several companies have charged ahead with building export plants without locking in new long-term contracts. Those big players -- Exxon Mobil Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc - can rely on their growing portfolio of customers around the world to sell the super cooled fuel – and other, smaller companies cannot. 17 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) South Africa's finance minister convenes meeting to discuss economy

South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni to convene a meeting to discuss policy proposals on how to grow the economy, a day after power utility Eskom resumed rotational power cuts after a number of its generating units broke down. South Africa's economy is forecast to grow less than 1% this year, with the problems at Eskom one of the main contributing factors. 17 Oct 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

USA-AUTOS/LABOR (PIX) UAW leaders meet in Detroit to decide next moves at GM

Top United Auto Workers are scheduled to meet with heads of General Motors plant local unions to decide on next steps in the month long strike against the automaker. A tentative contract deal appears close, but ending the strike will depend on the UAW leadership getting a majority of workers to ratify a deal. 17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-AUTOS/LABOR UAW holds Thursday meeting to update union leaders on GM strike talks

The union representing the 48,000 workers who have been striking General Motors Co for about a month have scheduled a meeting on Thursday to update the leaders of the various union locals from around the country on the status of the talks. 17 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

Hungarian senior last in her family to keep church bells ringing Ilonka, a septuagenarian living in the small Hungarian village of Tereny, rings the three bells of the village church using her hands and feet. Although her family have been charged with ringing the church bells for more than a century, she has no one to whom to pass on the tradition as all her children have left Tereny in search of a better life.

'Joker' fans flock to the Bronx to see "Steps Street" landmark A flight of steps on a street in New York City's Bronx borough has become a tourist site for movie buffs after it appeared as the backdrop for a dance routine in a scene from "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security.

Director Taika Waititi talks about 'Jojo Rabbit' Film director Taika Waititi talks about his Nazi satire 'Jojo Rabbit'.

PHILIPPINES-EARTHQUAKE/ (PIX) (TV) Philippines' agencies hold disaster assessment, recovery after strong quake kills one, injures dozens

Philippine agencies are set to receive reports and assess the extent of damage caused by a strong earthquake that has killed one and injured dozens. 17 Oct

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens.

OHIO-EXECUTION/ Ohio to execute Angelo Fears who was convicted of murder Ohio is scheduled to execute Angelo Fears who was convicted of murdering Antwuan Gilliam.

USA-IRAN/MILITARY-CYBER (PIX) EXCLUSIVE - U.S. carried out secret cyber strike on Iran in wake of Saudi oil attack -officials

The United States carried out a secret cyber operation against Iran in the wake of the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blame on Tehran, two U.S. officials have told Reuters. 17 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

