Catalonia's Torra says aims for region to be independent from Spain by end 2021

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 14:28 IST
Catalonia's pro-independence regional chief Quim Torra said on Thursday he aims for the region to be independent from Spain by the end of 2021 if Catalan parties agree to it.

Addressing the regional parliament, he also said he wanted a proposal for a "Catalan republic" to be ready by the spring of next year. Torra previously said a new vote would have to be held to decide on self-determination for Catalonia.

The regional parliament's term expires in December 2021.

