International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Top Kurdish politician welcomes Turkey ceasefire but says will defend against assault -Al Arabiya

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 18-10-2019 00:52 IST
Top Kurdish politician welcomes Turkey ceasefire but says will defend against assault -Al Arabiya

Syria has been marred by civil war since 2011. Image Credit: ANI

Top Kurdish politician Aldar Xelil said he welcomed a halt to fighting in northern Syria with Turkey but the group would defend itself if subjected to an assault, speaking to Al Arabiya after a ceasefire announced by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Xelil said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wants to push in 32 km (20 miles) deep into Syria, which the group has previously rejected.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Turkey says work on Syria "safe zone" not yielding results

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019