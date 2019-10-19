UK government focused on defeating Letwin amendment - PM Johnson's spokesman

The British government is focused on making sure lawmakers do not back a proposal to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed, Johnson's spokesman said on Saturday.

If the amendment, put forward by former Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, is accepted, parliament will not get to vote on Saturday on whether to approve Johnson's Brexit deal.

"We want Members of Parliament to have the opportunity to vote on the deal," the spokesman said. "Our focus is on making sure that the Letwin amendment isn't passed."

