REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will again try to put his Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Monday after he was forced by his opponents to send a letter seeking a delay from the European Union.

RUSSIA-AFRICA-PUTIN/ Putin steps up push for influence in Africa with broadside against West

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin stepped up Russia’s push for influence in Africa days before he hosts a summit with African leaders, saying on Monday that Moscow can offer help without political conditions unlike what he cast as the exploitative West. U.S.

USA-WEATHER/ Tornado ravages north Dallas, leaving thousands without power

A tornado plowed through parts of northern Dallas late on Sunday, knocking out power to more than 175,000 homes and businesses and delaying flights at regional airports, officials said. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-PG-E/

PG&E plans more power cutoffs, warns of severe weather this week PG&E Corp said it was considering more power cutoffs, which would be much smaller than the recent outage, as the bankrupt California power producer warned about severe weather risks later this week.

BUSINESS ETHIOPIA-AIRLINE-BOEING/

Boeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's 737 MAX messages, faults simulator SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Sunday it understood the outcry over leaked messages from a former test pilot over erratic software behavior on its 737 MAX jet two years before recent crashes, and added it was still investigating what they meant.

CHINA-TRADE-USA-WTO/ China seeks $2.4 billion in sanctions against U.S. in Obama-era case: WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - China is seeking $2.4 billion in retaliatory sanctions against the United States for non-compliance with a WTO ruling in a tariffs case dating to the Obama era, a document published on Monday showed. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ELTON-JOHN/ A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

LONDON (Reuters) - When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CHICKILLO/ Steelers LB Chickillo arrested: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. MOTOR-NASCAR-NOTEBOOK/

NASCAR notebook: Keselowski suffers crushing elimination at Kansas KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Brad Keselowski thought his playoff run would continue when he came to pit road for fresh tires before the first of two overtimes in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-TIMELINE (FACTBOX) FACTBOX - Key dates in the U.S. House's impeachment inquiry into Trump

U.S. congressional Democrats are pursuing a fast-moving impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, focused on whether he abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation against a key political rival. Some key events related to the probe. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON From 'clown' to statesman in 90 days: how Boris Johnson forged a Brexit deal

In 88 days as British prime minister, Boris Johnson has been humiliated in parliament, drawn mass street protests, tasted heavy defeat in the courts and suffered dozens of defections from his government ranks, including his own brother. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/USA-MILITARY U.S. soldiers who fought alongside Kurds blast Trump's Syria retreat

U.S. soldiers who have served alongside Kurdish fighters in the Iraq war and conflicts with Islamic State are "furious" at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision this month to pull 1,000 U.S. troops from northeast Syria, clearing the way for Turkey to move in on Kurdish-controlled territory. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX) (TV) Expanding the 'Squad:' U.S. liberals challenge moderate Democrats to move party left

Jessica Cisneros interned for U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar in 2014, and the congressman later wrote letters to help her get into law school. Now the 26-year-old immigration lawyer is gunning for her former boss' job, saying his values are out of touch with the sprawling south Texas district he has represented for 15 years. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV) Scotland's Court of Session due to rule on whether to force Johnson to abide by Benn act

Scotland's highest court holds a hearing after deciding earlier this month to wait before ruling whether to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain's EU divorce date if he has not struck a deal by Oct 19. 21 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

WTO-TRADE/ WTO deputy director talks about the future of the global trading system

Alan Wolff, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization, speaks about challenges facing the WTO amid calls for reforms and growing concerns about the organization's ability to grapple with disruptive technologies. 21 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SAUDI-POLITICS/FOREIGNMINISTER Saudi foreign minister Abdel al-Jubier speaks on foreign policy in London

Saudi foreign minister Abdel al-Jubier speaking on Saudi's foreign policy priorities at Chatham House. 21 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) UK government to seek a debate and vote on Brexit deal

The British government will seek a debate and a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal but it is unclear if the speaker will allow it. 21 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (TV) Lawyers to submit closing arguments in Malaysian ex-PM's criminal case

Prosecutors and defence lawyers deliver closing submissions at the criminal trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, before a November ruling on whether the defence will be called to rebut the prosecutors' case. Najib is facing seven charges over allegations that he received about $10 million in illegal funds from a former unit of scandal-hit state fund 1MDB. 22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ZAMBIA-POLITICS/ Defamation trial of Zambian opposition leader to continue

The trial of Zambian opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili, who has been charged with defamation for comments about President Edgar Lungu, will restart in a Lusaka court on Tuesday after being adjourned. Kambwili faces a three-year jail term if convicted. 22 Oct

BALKANS-DEMOGRAPHY/ U.N. Population Fund holds conference on demographic changes in W. Balkans

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organises a two-day conference on Western Balkans demographic changes which could impact growth, living standards and fiscal sustainability amid a shrinking and ageing labour force and increased demand on pension and health resources. 22 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Ex-CEOs to plead guilty to roles in U.S. college admissions scandal Three wealthy parents including the former chief executives of bond manager Pimco and specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc will appear in court on Monday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors in Boston allege that ex-Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge, Hercules Capital founder Manuel Henriquez and onetime food manufacturer executive Michelle Janavs paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their children admitted to universities as fake athletic recruits.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-NUMBERS (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-The U.S. opioid epidemic by the numbers Key statistics about the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Running with main story on start of landmark trial in which two Ohio counties are seeking $8 billion from five companies they say fueled the epidemic.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-OVERVIEW (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Billion-dollar lawsuits accuse drugmakers, distributors of fueling U.S. opioid crisis An overview of litigation over the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION Opioid distributors, manufacturer to face trial over drug epidemic

Opening arguments kick off in the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic, with two local Ohio seeking to hold several drug distributors responsible for fueling the epidemic. 21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN (VIA PRERECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Gov. Michelle Bowman speaks to Frankfurt conference

(VIA PRERECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Gov. Michelle Bowman gives closing remarks to the Frankfurt, Germany "Gender and Career Progression: A Joint Bank of England, Federal Reserve Board, and European Central Bank Conference," from Washington. 21 Oct 11:40 ET / 15:40 GMT

AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/BOMBARDIER (PIX) Bombardier eyes small business jet boost with lower-priced "Liberty" model

Canada's Bombardier on Monday gave reporters a first glimpse of its revamped Liberty Learjet 75 corporate plane, as the company eyes improved sales of its smallest business aircraft. The Learjet is now trailing Embraer SA's market-leading Phenom line, according to industry data. 21 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/ (PIX) U.S.corporate planemaker Gulfstream to make announcement, new business jet expected

U.S. corporate planemaker Gulfstream will hold a media event, expected largely by analysts to be the announcement of a new long-range business jet to compete with Bombardier's Global 7500. 21 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GEORGIA-ECONOMY/ Silk Road Forum to be held in Tbilisi

Silk Road Forum is to be held in Tbilisi. Senior policymakers, businesses and community leaders will discuss important issues on trade and connectivity, examine challenges facing countries along the New Silk Road connecting East and West. 22 Oct

SPORTS GOLF-NEPAL/ (TV)

Golf tournament on top of the world in Nepal's Everest range Around 40 golfers will participate in a golf tournament being organized at the world's highest altitude - in the Everest region at Mount Kongde Ri. The first leg of the event will be held at an altitude of 4,250 metres which the organizers claim will be the at the highest altitude in the world. The second part will be played in Kathmandu.

21 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Real Madrid - News conferences & training Galatasaray and Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match in Istanbul.

21 Oct 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV) Foreign dignitaries arrive at the Imperial Palace for Japan Emperor's enthronement ceremony

Foreign dignitaries arrive at the Imperial Palace for Japan's New Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony. 22 Oct 21:45 ET / 01:45 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SECURITY-SYRIA/RUSSIA-TURKEY-TALKS (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin hosts talks with Turkey's Erdogan in Sochi Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi.

22 Oct MEXICO-VIOLENCE/SINALOA-USA

Mexican and US officials due to meet to discuss gun trafficking after Culiacan violence Mexican and U.S. security officials due to discuss measures including more controls on gun smuggling after cartel gunmen used heavy weaponry including .50 caliber rifles to battle the army a free El Chapo's son.

22 Oct CHINA-DEFENCE/

Xiangshan Forum Military officials and defence representatives attend Xiangshan Forum, China's big military forum.

22 Oct

