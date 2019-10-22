Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 8 AS-INDOBANGLA-ONION Bangladesh minister urges India to lift onion export ban Guwahati: Bangladesh on Tuesday urged India to lift ban on onion export to the neighbouring country at the earliest as prices of the commodity have skyrocketed there due to drop in supply.

CAL 9 WB-MAMATA Religious fanatics running schools to brainwash youth: Mamata Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said religious fanatics have set up schools in the northern part of the state to "brainwash" younger generations. CAL 10 AS-INDOBANGLA-RAHMAN Radcliffe Line must be given a final goodbye : Bangla PM eco adviser Guwahati: A K M Mashiur Rahman, the economic adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday said that the 'Radcliffe Line' must be given a "final goodbye" as it has created barriers between neighbors and impeded trade and commerce in South Asia.

CAL 11 WB-ABHIJEET Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee reaches Kolkata to rousing welcome Kolkata: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee received a rousing welcome at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport when he reached the city on Tuesday evening for the first time since winning the global award to meet his mother. CES 11 AS-INDOBANGLA-SINGH India, B'desh should join hands to improve connectivity: Singh Guwahati: Union minister Gen (Retd) V K Singh on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh should seriously look for joint ventures to improve connectivity in the region.

CES 15 AS-INDOBANGLA-SONOWAL India, B'desh leaders keen to boost relations further: Sonowal Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said both India and Bangladesh now have political leadership that is keen to forge a more meaningful and mutually beneficial relationship, and the prevailing peace and prosperity of the region are a corollary of it. CES 17 AS-INDOBANGLA-ADB Implementation of bilateral agreements key to trade between NE, Bangla: ADB Guwahati: The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday said trade between the north east and Bangladesh remained at a low level, due to non-operationalisation of the bilateral agreements and non-tariff measures.

CES 18 BH-RJD-SHIVANAND Top RJD leader goes on sabbatical, complaining of "mental fatigue" Patna: In yet another indication that all was not well within Lalu Prasads Rashtriya Janata Dal, a top leader of the main opposition party in Bihar on Tuesday announced that he was going on a sabbatical, citing "mental fatigue". CES 19 AS-INDOBANGLA-TRIPURA Chittagong port will help both Tripura, Bangladesh: Deb Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said the use of Chittagong port in Bangladesh and waterways will immensely help both his state and that country.

