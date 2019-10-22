Govt planning to sell CONCOR: Rahul Gandhi

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 21:43 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government was planning to sell the profitable public sector unit Container Corporation of India (CONCOR). He met members of the CONCOR Union.

Gandhi in a tweet posted a petition and shared some pictures with the union's members. "Highly profitable and strategic, the Container Corporation (CONCOR) is a PSU jewel that some of the PM's greedy crony capitalist friends are hungry for and the Government plans to sell.

"I met members of the CONCOR union today. Please share their attached petition and support their cause," he said on Twitter. The Congress has also alleged that the government is planning to sell a "jewel" public sector undertaking Container Corporation to some "crony friends" of the BJP government.

COUNTRY : India
