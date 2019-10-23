D Raja attends CPI function in Patna, attacks Modi government

CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday alleged that "communal fascism" was taking root in the country while parliamentary structure and democratic norms as envisaged in the Constitution had come under serious threat ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to power for a second term. Addressing a function organized at the partys Bihar headquarters here to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its foundation, Raja also charged Modi with having reneged on his promise of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and caring only for the interests of big business in which he was getting support from Mohan Bhagwat, who heads BJPs ideological parent RSS.

"The economy is in a shambles but the government is busy selling out all public sector undertakings to the private sector. The promise of Sabka Saath has degenerated into Ambani ka Saath, Adani ka Saath and Tata-Birla ka Saath", Raja said in his brief address to the gathering. "Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too is fully backing Modi in his economic agenda. No wonder, all trade unions and workers bodies are agitating. Yesterday there was a country- wide strike by bankers. In the coming days we should expect more such agitations", Raja said.

"Bihar has a long association with Mahatma Gandhi, who launched his first civil disobedience movement in Champaran for the indigo planters. At a time when we are celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, the BJP has come up with the demand for a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. "You all know what Savarkar stood for. A time may come when the highest civilian award will be demanded for Nathuram Godse", the veteran CPI leader said.

"This is how the country is being ruled. Actually, this is misrule. The misrule of Modi, (Union Home Minister and BJP chief) Amit Shah and the RSS. And anybody who raises a voice against this rule is dubbed an urban Maoist and slapped with sedition charges", Raja said. Referring to former JNU students union president and young CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was present on the dais, he said "we have a gentleman sitting here, who has been charged with sedition on a similar count.

"Let me declare from this venue, we in the CPI will continue to raise our voice against the government and we do not care if all of us are painted as anti-nationals by their propaganda machinery and subjected to harassment". "Democracy, parliament, the Constitution itself.. all have become seriously imperiled ever since Modi has returned to power. The BJPs aggressive agenda is a form of communal fascism that runs contrary to the dreams of Ambedkar, who stood for the people of India and refused to bracket them into religious sects", Raja said.

"Our partys 80th anniversary comes in the midst of these challenges which we must comprehend fully and resolve to fulfil the responsibility that history has placed on our shoulders', he added. Earlier, CPI national secretary Amarjeet Kaur sought to underscore the role played by families, especially womenfolk in enabling dedicated CPI leaders from Bihar to spread the partys influence and ideology in the state.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who made an unsuccessful electoral debut from his native district of Begusarai in general elections losing to BJPs firebrand leader Giriraj Singh, regaled the audience with the rendition to the tune of a tambourine - of "Ham Leke Rahenge Azadi", a verse that became popular since his days as a student leader. He also delivered a 45-minute speech peppered with his trademark wisecracks against the Modi government..

