U.S. President Donald Trump promised to maintain long-term support for Kurdish-led forces who control large swathes of northeastern Syria, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Kobani said on Wednesday.

Kobani, who said he had a phone call with Trump, added in a tweet that Trump pledged he would extend support in "various fields."

