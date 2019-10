BJP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leads in Shirdi Assembly seat by4,844 votes over his nearest Congress rival Suresh Thorat

Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leads in Karjat-Jamkhed over his BJP rival and state ministerRam Shinde by 3,099 votes.

