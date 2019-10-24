International Development News
PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 24-10-2019 10:58 IST
Gujarat: Congress, BJP leading in three seats each out of six

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress, BJP leading in three seats each out of six Assembly bypolls in Gujarat. In Radhanpur (Patan district), OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by 3,000 votes.

In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala trailing behind Congress' Jasu Patel by over 6,600 votes. In Amraiwadi seat of Ahmedabad, Congress' Dharmendra Patel leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by more than 200 votes.

In Tharad (Banaskantha), Kheralu (Mehsana) and Lunawada (Mahisagar) seats, the BJP candidates are leading their rivals.

COUNTRY : India
