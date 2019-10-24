UP bypolls: BJP ahead in 2 seats; SP, BSP & Cong leading in 1 each

The ruling BJP was ahead in two assembly constituencies, while the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were leading in three other seats, as per trends from five of the 11 constituencies. Counting of votes began amid tight security on Thursday morning and the results were expected by evening.

Of the 11 seats where bypolls were held, eight were held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). Two other seats were shared by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Ghosi seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

On Monday, 47.05 percent voters had exercised their franchise in the bypolls, mostly necessitated after sitting legislators got elected to the Lok Sabha in May. According to the office of the state chief electoral officer, 109 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the assembly seats of Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)