UP bypolls: BJP, ally ahead in 7 seats

The ruling BJP is ahead in six assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and ally Apna Dal (S) in one, as per the latest trends on Thursday. The Samajwadi Party is ahead in two, while the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party are leading in the two remaining seats.

The BJP is leading in Manikpur, Ghosi, Iglas, Lucknow Cantt, Govindnagar and Balha, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead in Pratapgarh. The SP is ahead in Rampur and Zairpur, the BSP in Jalalpur and the Congress in Gangoh.

Of the 11 seats of the state where bypolls were held on Monday, eight were held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). Two other seats were shared by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP. The bypolls were mostly necessitated after sitting legislators got elected to the Lok Sabha in May. The Ghosi seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

The BJP currently has 302 members in the 403-member assembly, NDA ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has eight MLAs, the SP has 47, the BSP has 18, while the Congress has seven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)