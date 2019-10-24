Haryana assembly polls: Party position at 7.00 pm
Total seats-90
Party Leading Win
BJP 8 32
Congress 3 28
JJP - 10
INLD - 1
HLP - 1
INDEPENDENT - 7
PTI CHS SUN VSD KJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
