UK ministers meeting to agree position on snap election - ITV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:42 IST
UK ministers meeting to agree position on snap election - ITV
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's top ministers hold "differing views" on whether to have a snap general election and are meeting on Thursday to come to a united position, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith told broadcaster ITV.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said an election may be needed to break the impasse over Brexit but the opposition Labour Party has called for a delay to the Oct. 31 deadline to be agreed first.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Indonesian president tightens security for ministers after attack

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

