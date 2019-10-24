UK ministers meeting to agree position on snap election - ITV
Britain's top ministers hold "differing views" on whether to have a snap general election and are meeting on Thursday to come to a united position, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith told broadcaster ITV.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said an election may be needed to break the impasse over Brexit but the opposition Labour Party has called for a delay to the Oct. 31 deadline to be agreed first.
Also Read: UPDATE 1-Indonesian president tightens security for ministers after attack
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ministers
- Britain
- ITV
- Boris Johnson
- Labour Party
- Northern Ireland
- Brexit
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-French minister: no-deal Brexit likely if Britain does not seek compromise
French minister: no-deal Brexit likely if Britain does not seek compromise
Daughter of jailed British-Iranian aid worker back in Britain to start school
UPDATE 8-EU, Britain enter intense Brexit talks as UK departure date looms
Soldiers from Britain's Gurkha brigade join Bosnia war games