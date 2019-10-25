International Development News
Development News Edition

TSRTC employees suicide is a murder by Telangana govt: Ashwathama Reddy

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee (TSRTC) JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy on Friday slammed K Chandrashekhar Rao for his latest remark on the suicide of transport workers who committed suicide, saying, "This government does not have humanity." He also added that these "incidents were not a suicide but a murder."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:21 IST
TSRTC employees suicide is a murder by Telangana govt: Ashwathama Reddy
TSRTC JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee (TSRTC) JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy on Friday slammed K Chandrashekhar Rao for his latest remark on the suicide of transport workers who committed suicide, saying, "This government does not have humanity." He also added that these "incidents were not a suicide but a murder." Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, he said, "This government does not have humanity. They are running the government with the force through police. Due to such statements given by the Chief Minister people are losing lives. All these incidents are not suicides but the murders committed by the government."

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the morning washed his hands off the matter stating that it is not his responsibility. "TSRTC workers who have committed suicide are not my responsibility. They are responsible for themselves. We did not ask them to protest. Unions provoked them," Rao said while addressing a press conference in the state capital.

"The fact is, soon the TSRTC will get dissolved and shut down. Nobody can stop this from happening. Merger demand is not accepted at all," the Chief Minister added. Notably, on Thursday, an RTC worker named Jameel of Narkatpally Depot died of a heart attack after tensions mounted.

Opposition leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress alike, however, have strongly objected to the statement. "KCR is acting more like CEO of a profit-centric private enterprise than the chief minister of a democratically run state government. His statements on RTC and its employees reflect his neo-capitalist mindset. The party feels that he is behaving irresponsibly by underplaying RTC role in the public transport system of the state," said BJP Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao.

The BJP leader said that the RTC is a welfare initiative for public transport, to connect to the remotest villages and towns in Telangana, which otherwise can't be connected by private operators due to route-passenger ratio. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sarvan compared the chief minister to a dictator. "Just as blind do not see the end, an arrogant dictator also does not see the rationality in others arguments. So is the case with Rao. By-election victory has not only blinded but also deafened him.

He further stated that the Congress party strongly condemns the arrogant response of KCR on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Russian FM to visit Norway amid rumours spy could be freed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to attend the commemoration of the liberation by Soviet troops 75 years ago of northern Norway amid rumours that a Norwegian serving a 14-year sentence for espionage in Russia could be freed. Lavrov...

Bugging out: UK museum names blind beetle after Greta Thunberg

London, Oct 25, 2019 AFP Britains Natural History Museum on Friday named a tiny, blind and wingless beetle after climate activist Greta Thunberg. The honey-coloured insect, measuring less than one millimetre, was discovered in the Kenyan ca...

Indo-French joint military drill under 'Exercise Shakti-2019' in Raj from Oct 31

Indian and French armies will conduct joint counter-terrorism drills under Exercise Shakti-2019 in the Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13, officials said on Friday. The joint exercise will focus on counte...

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: JK Govt

Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes MT of fresh fruits have been transported out of Kashmir valley in last three months, an official spokesman said on Friday. Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019