U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Saturday. Gidley gave no further details.

Earlier, Trump tweeted: "Something very big has just happened!" Trump has been under pressure over a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry and has faced stiff criticism for his U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria.

Also Read: Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)