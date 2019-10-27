U.S. President Trump to make a "major statement" on Sunday - White House
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Saturday. Gidley gave no further details.
Earlier, Trump tweeted: "Something very big has just happened!" Trump has been under pressure over a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry and has faced stiff criticism for his U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria.
Also Read: Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump
