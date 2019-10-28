International Development News
Immovable property: BJP opposes new dept for registration of documents

BJP Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP has opposed the decision of the governor's administration through which a new wing under the Revenue Department has been given the task of registering documents pertaining to immovable property. The party said the registration of various documents required a sound knowledge of civil law and stripping judicial courts of their powers would result in hardships to people.

"The decision to divest judicial courts of their powers to register various documents and vest the same in tehsildars is going to result in hardships to the general public," BJP state president Ravinder Raina said in a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik. On October 23, the State Administrative Council (SAC) had approved the creation of a new department, which will function under the administrative control of the Revenue Department to provide a hassle-free and speedy service to people for the registration of documents pertaining to immovable property. "The judicial courts are adequately equipped with the requisite legal expertise to ensure that the registration of documents does not suffer from any legal lacuna which otherwise would result in avoidable litigation," Raina said.

Claiming that the public had an "unpleasant experience" with regard to the land revenue records maintained by the Revenue Department, the BJP leader said the decision would jeopardize the entire registration work and cause agony and hardships to the public. He said the decision would also "deprive" the public of the services of competent advocates, whose expertise was utilized for drafting documents.

"Advocates will also be deprived of this work and face hardships. Hence, the proposed change is not in the public interest," Raina said, adding that it would be in the interest of the general public if the registration powers continued to be with the judicial authorities and the revenue authorities were not burdened with this additional responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

