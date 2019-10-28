Maha: NCP-backed Independent MLA extends support to Shiv Sena

Shankarrao Gadakh, an NCP-backed Independent MLA in Maharashtra, on Monday offered support to the Shiv Sena, which is pushing for an equal share in power with ally BJP in the next government. The MLA from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district made the announcement after meeting Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here.

Gadakh's father Yashwantrao was a former NCP leader. "I represent a rural area where problems are more complicated. If I have to solve people's issues, it is better to stay with the party which is going to form the government.

"Hence, I visited Mumbai today and extended support to the Sena," he said. The Sena, which won 56 seats in the October 21 Assembly polls, claimed its tally now stood at 61 with the support of five more MLAs.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, with 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House, are busy wooing the 13 Independent MLAs in the state to give themselves an upper hand during discussions for formation of the next government. In a related development, two Independent MLAs - Ravi Rana (Badnera in Amravati district) and Kishor Jorgewar (Chandrapur) - have declared support to the BJP.

The Sena has demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power", which could possibly include equal division of the chief ministerial tenure. Speaking to a news channel on Monday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We will see how they do not share the post of the chief minister. Both the parties agreed on 50:50 power-sharing formula. There is no need to explain it in detail."

