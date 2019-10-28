International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: NCP-backed Independent MLA extends support to Shiv Sena

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:50 IST
Maha: NCP-backed Independent MLA extends support to Shiv Sena
Image Credit: ANI

Shankarrao Gadakh, an NCP-backed Independent MLA in Maharashtra, on Monday offered support to the Shiv Sena, which is pushing for an equal share in power with ally BJP in the next government. The MLA from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district made the announcement after meeting Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here.

Gadakh's father Yashwantrao was a former NCP leader. "I represent a rural area where problems are more complicated. If I have to solve people's issues, it is better to stay with the party which is going to form the government.

"Hence, I visited Mumbai today and extended support to the Sena," he said. The Sena, which won 56 seats in the October 21 Assembly polls, claimed its tally now stood at 61 with the support of five more MLAs.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, with 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House, are busy wooing the 13 Independent MLAs in the state to give themselves an upper hand during discussions for formation of the next government. In a related development, two Independent MLAs - Ravi Rana (Badnera in Amravati district) and Kishor Jorgewar (Chandrapur) - have declared support to the BJP.

The Sena has demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power", which could possibly include equal division of the chief ministerial tenure. Speaking to a news channel on Monday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We will see how they do not share the post of the chief minister. Both the parties agreed on 50:50 power-sharing formula. There is no need to explain it in detail."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-EU approves Brexit delay until Jan. 31 as PM Johnson pursues election

The European Union agreed a three-month flexible delay on Monday to Britains exit from the bloc as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes for an election after opponents forced him to request an extension he had vowed never to ask for.Just day...

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putins visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. A high level of organic ch...

Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues

A Pune-based bank has taken symbolic possession of a flat owned by newly-elected NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde here in Maharashtra for alleged non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakh. The NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde of the BJP in the j...

Report: Injured Wizards' Wall in buyout talks with Adidas

Injured WashingtonWizards All-Star guard John Wall is in buyout talks with Adidas for the final three years of his second contract with the apparel company, ESPN reported. Wall re-signed with Adidas in 2018 but has been sidelined for three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019