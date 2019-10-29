International Development News
Development News Edition

Taliban should call ceasefire to prove control of forces: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:44 IST
Taliban should call ceasefire to prove control of forces: official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban should call a one-month ceasefire to prove they still control their forces, Afghanistan's national security advisor said Tuesday, amid signs the US wants to rekindle talks with the insurgents. Hamdullah Mohib, a strong critic of earlier US-Taliban negotiations that excluded his government, said the Taliban no longer operate as a cohesive body and some commanders may have joined the Islamic State group.

"If the Taliban really want peace, they should prove how much control they have over their commanders and how much they really obey their commands," Mohib said at a press conference. "Our suggestion is for a one-month ceasefire, followed by negotiations." Observers have sometimes questioned whether there is a disconnect between the Taliban's political wing, based in Doha, and its military commanders in Afghanistan.

The insurgents have repeatedly rebuffed previous calls for a ceasefire, but last year they downed weapons for a historic, three-day truce. Mohib, Afghanistan's former ambassador to the US, said any future negotiations should include his government, as well as Pakistan, which has long been accused of backing the Taliban.

"Pakistan should provide a guarantee that they will not support the Taliban or other groups like them and not give them safe havens," he said. Pakistan denies it supports the Taliban.

The US spent the past year pushing for a deal with the Taliban that would have seen the Pentagon pull thousands of troops from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees. But President Donald Trump cancelled talks last month as Taliban attacks continued, including one that killed a US soldier.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy leading talks for Washington, has since spoken informally with Taliban officials in Pakistan, raising the possibility Washington seeks to resume dialogue. Khalilzad was in Kabul on Sunday and visited Islamabad again Monday, though it was unclear if he spoke to Taliban officials on that visit.

Mohib in March infuriated the Trump administration by suggesting Afghan-born Khalilzad wanted to install a caretaker government and make himself "viceroy". Even though Trump has declared the Taliban talks "dead", Khalilzad has continued crisscrossing the globe to build international consensus on a potential deal with the Taliban and an eventual end to America's longest war.

On Monday, he welcomed a proposal from China to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, and last week the US and Europe issued a joint statement saying: "Sustainable peace can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

Washington, Oct 29 AP A military officer at the National Security Council twice raised concerns over the Trump administrations push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, according to testimony the official is prepared to deli...

Tokyo unveils 2020 venue inspired by Japanese architecture

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday unveiled a custom-built 188 million gymnastics venue inspired by Japanese architecture that uses wood brought from around the country. The futuristic-looking Ariake Gymnastics Centre in centr...

Pakistan shuts art exhibit denouncing deadly police raids

Karachi, Oct 29 AP A Pakistani artist says authorities closed her exhibition in Karachi that sought to denounce police raids led by an infamous officer that had killed hundreds of people. Adeela Suleman says her art at the Frere Hall for th...

Air Force's mystery space plane lands, ends 2-year mission

Cape Canaveral, Oct 29 AP The Air Forces mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission. The X-37B landed at NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday. The Air Force is mum about what the plane d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019