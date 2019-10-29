International Development News
Development News Edition

Taliban should call ceasefire to prove control of forces: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:50 IST
Taliban should call ceasefire to prove control of forces: official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban should call a one-month ceasefire to prove they still control their forces, Afghanistan's national security advisor said Tuesday, amid signs the US wants to rekindle talks with the insurgents. Hamdullah Mohib, a strong critic of earlier US-Taliban negotiations that excluded his government, said the Taliban no longer operate as a cohesive body and some commanders may have joined the Islamic State group.

"If the Taliban really want peace, they should prove how much control they have over their commanders and how much they really obey their commands," Mohib said at a press conference. "Our suggestion is for a one-month ceasefire, followed by negotiations," he added, noting that such a move should be a pre-condition for any eventual talks with the Taliban.

Observers have sometimes questioned whether there is a disconnect between the Taliban's political wing, based in Doha, and its military commanders in Afghanistan. The insurgents have repeatedly rebuffed previous calls for a ceasefire, but last year they downed weapons for a historic, three-day truce.

Mohib, Afghanistan's former ambassador to the US, said any future negotiations should include his government, as well as Pakistan, which has long been accused of backing the Taliban. "Pakistan should provide a guarantee that they will not support the Taliban or other groups like them and not give them safe havens," he said.

Pakistan denies it supports the Taliban. The US spent the past year pushing for a deal with the Taliban that would have seen the Pentagon pull thousands of troops from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.

But President Donald Trump cancelled talks last month as Taliban attacks continued, including one that killed a US soldier. Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy leading talks for Washington, has since spoken informally with Taliban officials in Pakistan, raising the possibility Washington seeks to resume dialogue.

Khalilzad was in Kabul on Sunday and visited Islamabad again Monday, though it was unclear if he spoke to Taliban officials on that visit. On his trip to Kabul he discussed "the status of the peace process and the importance of reducing violence in Afghanistan," a US official told AFP.

Mohib in March infuriated the Trump administration by suggesting Afghan-born Khalilzad wanted to install a caretaker government and make himself "viceroy". Even though Trump has declared the Taliban talks "dead", Khalilzad has continued crisscrossing the globe to build international consensus on a potential deal with the Taliban and an eventual end to America's longest war.

On Monday, he welcomed a proposal from China to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, and last week the US and Europe issued a joint statement saying: "Sustainable peace can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. Modi, who is here to attend the third edition ...

2 dead as training aircraft crashes in northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot police say two 46-year-old men have been killed after their small, fixed-wing training aircraft crashed at an airport in breakaway northern Cyprus. Police said the aircraft crashed shortly after noon Tuesday near the termina...

Netherlands thrash UAE by eight wickets to secure 2020 World T20 berth

The Netherlands on Tuesday sealed their berth in the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year with a superb eight-wicket win over United Arab Emirates UAE in the qualifying play-off here. Brandon Glover returned with a four-wicket...

UPDATE 1-Boeing CEO faces tough questions from U.S. lawmakers at hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, at the start of two days of testimony before U.S. lawmakers, faced tough questions on Tuesday on the crashes of two 737 MAX planes that killed 346 people and sparked calls for reforms. In an appe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019