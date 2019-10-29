Dammur Shekhar's appointment as BUDA chairman withdrawn

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the appointment of Dammur Shekhar as Ballari Urban Development Authority chairman has been withdrawn due to "some important" reasons. As many as 48 local BJP office bearers including the district president Channabasavana Gouda Patil resigned from the party protesting Shekhars appointment.

These BJP leaders had said earlier in the day that they have tendered their resignation to the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. The appointment of Dammur Shekhar as the BUDA chairman has been withdrawn due to some important reasons, the Chief Minister said in a written statement to the media.

Patil said they were disturbed by the appointment of Shekhar as the BUDA chairman. Damur Shekhar has not been a party member for 3 years and he has been made the BUDA chairman, Patil complained.

K Ramalingappa, another disgruntled BJP leader, said, This is an insult to dedicated party workers who have been working for the BJP for many years. Until Damur Shekhar resigns, our protest will continue." He claimed presidents of five mandals (sub-districts) have resigned and soon more BJP workers would resign..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)