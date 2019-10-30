International Development News
BJP condemns 'senseless' killings in Kashmir, calls for stepped anti-terror ops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:36 IST
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Wednesday condemned the senseless killing of five unarmed non-Kashmiri labourers and appealed to the administration to intensify anti-terror operations in the valley. Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were killed by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday evening, while a critically wounded one is undergping treatment.

The latest killings have raised the number of non-Kashmiri civilians slain by terrorists over the past 15 days to 11. The dead included four truck drivers and an apple trader. "The anti-national forces are hell bent to ruin the major sources of Kashmiri economy like tourism and horticulture," said BJP's state spokesperson Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta.

"Such gruesome acts are also meant to create scare among prospective investors in the Valley, who are vital to give a boost to its economy, generate employment and build modern infrastructure for its holistic development,” he added. He urged the administration and government to take speedy measures to review the security grid, boost intelligence network and intensify anti-terror operations including covert operations to eliminate terror leadership.

"The killing of civilians is the worst form of violation of human rights which will be ignored by the liberals and biased western media,” he said, adding the killings, apart from being barbaric and inhuman, are also condemnable for being against the spirit of 'Kashmiriyat'. He said what is common among all the killings is the targeting of non-Kashmiri Muslims.

"There seems to be a sinister design and underlying message behind the dastardly acts - Kashmir only for Kashmiri Muslims. Unfortunately, this trend has the support of those erstwhile power brokers whose 'fiefdom' is being eroded. They are not going to give up so easily," said the BJP leader, adding “this ulcer may become malignant, if not nipped in the bud”. The BJP leader said the dangerous trend would damage the entire ecosystem of the Kashmiri society as Kashmiris do not like working as labourers and do menial jobs. "Who will provide them the services which are essential for a society to survive?" he asked.

"The civil society of Kashmir has to do a serious thinking on how to create an environment for their return else their life will come to a standstill with no body to repair or construct their shelters and attend to their other chores,” Gupta said. "The perpetrators of such crimes are not the well-wishers of Kashmiris as they want them to remain poor so that they are left with no option but to toe the line of terrorists and succumb to their diktats," he added.

“Pakistan is trying all the tricks up its sleeves to ensure that normalcy does not return to Kashmir and instead there is a revolt and bloodbath on streets. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to defeat Pakistan's nefarious designs and usher an era of peace, prosperity, progress and development in Kashmir," he said. PTI TAS RAX

