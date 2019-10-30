International Development News
Tussle over Maha CM's post would be resolved in two days: BJP VP Om Mathur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:09 IST
BJP's national vice president Om Mathur on Wednesday said the tussle for chief minister's post in Maharashtra would settle in a couple of days. He said the NDA government in Maharashtra which was voted to power in the assembly elections will also complete its tenure of five years.

Mathur said no one has the ability to threaten the BJP and everyone should fulfil commitments made under the alliance. “People have voted the NDA to power in Maharashtra and certainly the government will complete its five-year tenure. I believe the discussion over the chief minister's post, which is going on currently, would be settled in a day or two,” Mathur told reporters here.

He stressed that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis must become the chief minister there for full five years. He said that the party returned to power in Haryana also, which was a good sign that people retained faith in BJP.

On the victory of the BJP-RLP alliance candidate in assembly bypolls on Rajasthan's Khinwsar seat, one of the two seats where the bypolls were held recently, Mathur said it was a major win of the opposition alliance. PTI SDA RAX

