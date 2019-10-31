Anil Vij calls Sidhu 'representative of Pakistan' after Kartarpur inaugural invite

A day after Pakistan invited Navjot Singh Sidhu to the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, former Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on Thursday lashed out at the Congress leader calling him a "representative of Pakistan in India". "Navjot Singh Siddhu is pro-Pakistani. He has old relations (Purana prem) with Pakistan and Imran khan. He always speaks in favor of the neighboring country, talks in their language and advertises on their behalf. That is why they repeatedly invite him. He is a representative of Pakistan in India," Vij said in a press note on Thursday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had on Wednesday said that Islamabad has decided to send an invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor slated to be held on November 9. Sidhu had also attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, in a press confrence today MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the political personalities and the Pakistan invitees will need political clearance for visits. "I think the political personalities or invitees who think they need to get a political clearance, and those not included in the list will know about it. There won't be surprises," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. (ANI)

