Guv urged to look into honorarium of cooks for mid-day meal

An organization has urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to look into the issue of raising the monthly honorarium of cooks for mid-day meal program in the state-run schools. The representatives of 'Swaraj India' have pointed out that cooks for mid-day programs are women coming from poor and marginal families and their current monthly income of Rs 1,500 is insufficient by any standard, a Raj Bhavan statement said on Thursday.

The delegation, which met the governor on Tuesday, also pointed out the contribution of the central government towards this. The governor directed officials to forward the request to the state and the central government for their consideration and doing the needful at their end.

Swaraj India is an organization that works for "sustainable economic development that encourages human enterprise and ensures well-being for all".

