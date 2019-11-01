Trump says he will be making Florida his permanent residence
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence instead of his Trump Tower apartment in New York City.
"Despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," Trump said on Twitter, referring to New York.
