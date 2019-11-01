International Development News
BJP, Cong lock horns over Pt Deen Dayal's photo on invitation card of MP foundation day event

BJP and Congress locked horns over the photo of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya printed on an invitation card of Madhya Pradesh foundation.

New invitation card (left) and old card with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's photo (right). Image Credit: ANI

BJP and Congress locked horns over the photo of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya printed on an invitation card of Madhya Pradesh foundation. After the invitation cards were distributed Congress staged a protest following which District Collector Hoshangabad, Sheelendra Singh ordered to print new invitation cards.

Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day is being celebrated on November 1. Public Relations Minister Sharma said that action has been taken the official responsible for this mistake.

"We have printed Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on all cards by the government. He (Deen Dayal) was also a country's social worker," he told ANI. Criticising the government for the move, BJP MLA Rameshwar said that the incident shows petty mentality of the Kamal Nath government.

"If due to any mistake, cards with Deen Dayal ji's photo were distributed. The government has a feeling of enmity with the people associated with Hindu nationalist ideology. The cards which were distributed earlier were taken back and new cards were given. This shows the petty mentality of Kamal Nath government," he said. (ANI)

