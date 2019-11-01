Statements by PM will not get PoK back into India: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that mere talk will not get back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay out concrete steps on how he plans to take back the territory. "Statements made by the Prime Minister and defence minister will not get back our territory. We want PoK back in India but when we are getting it back is important. How is the Prime Minister going to do it and when is he going to do it, he must tell us about it," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.

The senior Congress leader also commented on the recent statement by China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "We should not be bothered about China. China has occupied Aksai Chin area of ours. They will always support Pakistan as they have their piece of territory as well," Sibal said.

"We should all stand by the resolution of the Parliament and we would want our Prime Minister to show red eyes to Chinese," he added. After Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on Thursday into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang commented that the move was "unlawful and void". (ANI)

