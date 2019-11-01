International Development News
Development News Edition

Statements by PM will not get PoK back into India: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that mere talk will not get back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay out concrete steps on how he plans to take back the territory.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:00 IST
Statements by PM will not get PoK back into India: Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that mere talk will not get back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay out concrete steps on how he plans to take back the territory. "Statements made by the Prime Minister and defence minister will not get back our territory. We want PoK back in India but when we are getting it back is important. How is the Prime Minister going to do it and when is he going to do it, he must tell us about it," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.

The senior Congress leader also commented on the recent statement by China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "We should not be bothered about China. China has occupied Aksai Chin area of ours. They will always support Pakistan as they have their piece of territory as well," Sibal said.

"We should all stand by the resolution of the Parliament and we would want our Prime Minister to show red eyes to Chinese," he added. After Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on Thursday into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang commented that the move was "unlawful and void". (ANI)

Also Read: After Pakistan ATC mix up, Pak F-16 jets intercepted Delhi-Kabul Spicejet flight last month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka

Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven-wicket win. The home team has been dominant throughout, winning...

Closure of Delmas Road; Motorists advised using detour route D781

A sinkhole has led to the closure of both sections of Delmas Road Road R50 to traffic.Motorists in and around the area are advised to make use of a detour route D781 which is a gravel route linking R50 road to the R25 route, the Gauteng Dep...

Andrew Tye to miss Pakistan series due to elbow surgery

After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow. Tye had injured his right elbow and could barely take part in A...

UPDATE 1-Dutch climate plans will miss targets - advisory body

The Netherlands - one of the European Unions biggest polluters - looks set to miss its own target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, its main environmental advisory body said on Friday.A recent raft of environmental i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019