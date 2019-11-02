Congress condemns police action against Tis Hazari court lawyers, seeks action against guilty

Congress on Saturday accused the Delhi Police of using force against lawyers in the clash at Tis Hazari Court complex here and demanded strong action in the matter. Party Communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party stands by the lawyers.

He said a lawyer had been injured "due to police bullet" and nearly six others have also been injured in the police action. "We strongly condemn the barbaric lathicharge on lawyers. This shows the arrogance of the BJP-led government. Lawyers, who are the most important part of the judicial system, are being hit, their vehicles damaged and bullets fired on them," said Surjewala.

He said the government was not concerned about the welfare of the people. Surjewala said whenever lawyers have been "suppressed", they have raised voice in a manner that the government has been shaken from its roots.

He said strong action should be taken and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise over the police action. Police and lawyers clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex in Old Delhi on Saturday over parking a disptue in which a vehicle was set ablaze and a lawyer was hospitalised with injuries. (ANI)

