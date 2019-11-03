Maha impasse: Govt will be formed soon, claims Fadnavis

A government will soon be formed in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday amidst the ongoing power tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis' statement comes at a time when formal talks between his party and the Sena are yet to take off. Time also seems to be running out for the alliance partners as the term of the existing Legislative Assembly is expiring on November 9.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter dispute over the post of the chief minister, resulting in an impasse in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls declared on October 24 giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. Fadnavis is in Akola on Sunday to meet farmers and review the crop damage caused in the district due to untimely rains.

Queried on the impasse, Fadnavis said, "The deadlock will end soon and a new government will be formed soon." He said that farmers were facing a calamity due to unseasonal rains in the state and it is imperative that a government is formed soon to give them relief. "A caretaker government has limitations in taking decisions. But our (caretaker) government is working to ensure relief for farmers. I am hopeful that the government will be formed soon," he told reporters.

The state government on Saturday sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. Earlier in the day, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party will talk to the BJP only on the issue of the chief minister's post.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has said that people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power.

