International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha impasse: Sena's Raut texts Ajit Pawar, he says will call

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:38 IST
Maha impasse: Sena's Raut texts Ajit Pawar, he says will call

On the eve of NCP president Sharad Pawar's meting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi amid an impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena seems to have reached out to the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday. The speculation the Sena was exploring alternative options other than the ally BJP got strengthened on Sunday when senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar showed reporters a phone message from Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which just contained a formal introduction of and greetings from the latter.

The Sena and the BJP are locked in a dispute over the chief minister's post, which has delayed government formation, prompting speculation that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party may ally with the NCP and the Congress to form a government. The message from Raut read "Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut.

Jai Maharashtra". Speaking on the message, former deputy chief minister Pawar said, "This means I should call him. I will call and check." Notably, amidst the power tussle between the Sena and the BJP, the NCP has been maintaining that it would sit in the Opposition.

While Raut, earlier in the day, claimed the Sena would soon have its chief minister with the support of "170 MLAs", Pawar said he was "unaware" how the Sena leader had arrived at this number. "The Congress-NCP and other allies have a strength of 110 seats (which includes Congress' 44 and NCP's 54). And we have a mandate to be in the opposition," Pawar said.

He also scoffed at speculation that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was in the race for the post of Maharashtra CM. The Baramati MLA was speaking to NCP candidates who lost the October 21 Assembly polls, giving them the example of former Congress CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh who went on to occupy the state's top post after a shock defeat from stronghold Latur in 1995.

Earlier, Raut had said Sharad Pawar was a probable prime ministerial candidate and his stature was too big for the post of state CM. The formal talks over formation of government are yet to take off between the BJP and the Sena which together won 161 of the total 288 seats.

The halfway mark is 145. The bone of contention is the Sena's insistence for the post of the chief minister on a rotational basis and implementation of a "50:50 power sharing" formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong protesters crowd out malls in clashes with police

Hong Kong anti-government protesters crowded out shopping malls in running clashes with police on Sunday, a day after parts of the Chinese-ruled city became a battleground, with police responding to petrol bombs with tear gas and water cann...

Delhi HC orders judicial inquiry into clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges into the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court complex here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which sat on Sun...

Three killed, one injured as mini-truck falls into gorge

Three persons were killed and one injured when a min-truck fell into a gorge in Mizorams Mamit district, police said on Sunday. The min-truck fell into the gorge near Tuidam village from the national highway number 108 in Mamit district on...

Akhilesh "opened gate of corruption" by okaying UPPCL EPF's investment in DHFL: UP govt

A day after recommending a CBI probe into the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the UP power corporation employees provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday accused the previous Akhiles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019