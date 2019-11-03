International Development News
Congress to protest in Rajasthan against Centre's economic policies

Congress general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey said on Sunday that the party would hold statewide protests from November 5-15 over unemployment and against the "wrong" economic policies of the Centre. "An important meeting in New Delhi chaired by AICC president (Sonia Gandhi) was held in which it was decided to protest against the situation which has arisen due to wrong policies of the Centre, including derailing the country's economy, unemployment, and undeclared emergency," Pandey told reporters in Jaipur.

"A countrywide protest will be lodged from November 5-15," the Congress leader said, adding that memorandums would be presented and a state-level protest in Jaipur would be also be held. Pandey was here to attend a meeting of the state Congress ahead of the civic body elections.

He said the municipal elections were important for ground workers of the party and the organization, adding that the Congress would make every effort to touch the maximum number of people and win the polls. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Bahujan Samaj Party legislators who had recently defected to the Congress were also present in the meeting.

