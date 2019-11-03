Daman-Diu BJP chief quits over video clip

Gopal Tandel, president of BJP unit in the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, resigned from his post on Sunday after a video clip purportedly showing him with a woman went viral on social media. Tandel submitted his resignation to BJP president Amit Shah, said local BJP general secretary Vasubhai Patel.

In the short clip, a person resembling 65-year-old Tandel can be seen in a compromising position with a woman. Tandel, a former Lok Sabha MP, had on Saturday claimed the clip was fake and had also approached police with a complaint.

Tandel was earlier with the Congress as well as NCP before he joined the BJP around four years ago.

