UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman for the transport sector, said a report from the Common Wealth think tank proposing a ban on private jets made a "very convincing argument".

"Why is the government enabling billionaires to trash the climate when it's the rest of us who will suffer the consequences?" he said in a statement. "In just a few years' time, it will be possible for these journeys to be made by electric aircraft – so long as the government puts in place the right incentives. Labour will examine these proposals closely and consult with industry on the introduction of a phase-out date for the use of fossil fuel private jets."

Also Read: UK's opposition Labour party agrees to early election: leader

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)