International Development News
Development News Edition

Slovakia to hold election in February

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bratislava
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:17 IST
Slovakia to hold election in February
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Slovakia will hold an election in February, the speaker of parliament said Monday, with opinion polls suggesting the governing Smer-SD party will win despite plummeting support since the murder of a journalist. The vote will take place on February 29, only days after the second anniversary of the killing of an investigative journalist, which triggered a political crisis and raised concerns about corruption in the EU member state.

Jan Kuciak, 27, had been investigating the business activities of entrepreneur Marian Kocner when he and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were gunned down at home in February 2018. Prosecutors have charged five people over the killings, including Kocner who is accused of ordering the assassination.

Mass anti-government protests forced then-premier, Robert Fico, to resign as the investigation highlighted links between Kocner and senior government officials Fico remains the leader of the leftwing populist Smer-SD and is a close ally of current Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, the party's deputy head. Smer-SD is poised to win the election, according to the latest opinion polls that give it 22 percent of the vote.

According to an October survey by the Focus agency, a newly formed coalition of centrist Progressive Slovakia and Spolu parties could gain 11 percent, followed by the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) with about 10 percent. The governing coalition -- made up of Smer-SD, LSNS, and the Most-Hid Hungarian minority party -- currently controls just 73 seats in the 150-member parliament as several of its MPs left their parties after the double murder.

The February ballot will be the eighth since Slovakia, now a member of NATO and the eurozone, gained its independence in 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico will not take sides in El Salvador-Venezuela dispute-president

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not take sides in a dispute between El Salvador and Venezuela after the two countries expelled each others diplomats at the weekend.Were not going to make a statement in ...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5 pc stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private l...

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardises an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019