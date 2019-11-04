U.S. House committees release first transcripts of closed-door Trump impeachment testimony

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump released the first transcripts of one of their closed-door witness interviews on Monday.

The transcripts were of interviews with former U.S. Ambassador Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

