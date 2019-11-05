International Development News
Development News Edition

'Congress, NCP chalking out an alternative to BJP in Maharashtra'

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, one senior party leader each from Congress and NCP have confirmed that the UPA allies are trying to chalk out an alternative to keep the BJP out of power in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:08 IST
'Congress, NCP chalking out an alternative to BJP in Maharashtra'
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, one senior party leader each from Congress and NCP have confirmed that the UPA allies are trying to chalk out an alternative to keep the BJP out of power in the state. The development comes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday where the two leaders discussed the political situation in the state.

Though Pawar has denied any role in the formation of the next government in Maharashtra, sources have learnt that attempts are being made between NCP and Shiv Sena to reach an understanding, where the Shiv Sena will support UPA alliance from outside. The NCP had won 54 seats while its ally Congress garnered 44 in the Maharashtra assembly elections held on October 21.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. The delay in government formation has been caused by differences in the two parties on power-sharing. Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24. (ANI)

Also Read: Shiv Sena MLA asks BJP for written assurance on implementation of 50-50 formula

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD AP Mishra arrested

Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL...

Senitta debunks menstrual hygiene myths and spreads Dioxin awareness

Kanpur Uttar Pradesh India Nov 05 ANINewsVoir Its high time now to break through all the myths and taboos related to menstrual hygiene with Senitta. A brand by Unicorn Hygiene, aspires to spark the flame of knowledge and enlightenment about...

Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper prices on Tuesday rose 0.17 per cent to Rs 442.35 per kg in futures trade after participants raised their positions amid pick-up in demand in spot market.On the Multi commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November contracts was ...

Andhra Pradesh: After facing flak, CM Reddy orders to reinstates award on name of Abdul Kalam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered to reinstate the name of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards after facing flak over changing its name. The Andhra Chief Minister ordered to immediately cancel the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019