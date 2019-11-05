Maha stalemate: Raut quotes Hindi poem to take aim at BJP

With the standoff over government formation continuing in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday quoted words of a noted Hindi poet to send across a message to ally BJP, which has rejected its demand for sharing the chief minister's post in the state. Raut, without taking any names, also said somebody was trying to prove Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray a liar and admitted that everyone is "greedy" for power.

"Sirf hungama khada karna mera maksad nahi, meri koshish hai ki ye surat badalni chahiye...."(only creating commotion is not my aim, my attempt is that this situation should change), the Rajya Sabha member tweeted, quoting lines of famous poet Dushyant Kumar. Raut later told reporters here that his party wanted to "change the face of politics in Maharashtra. We are not making just creating commotion here." He also said that every political party and even elected Independent members have their own stand.

"The Shiv Sena is gaining more importance as we are receiving more and more support from Independents," claimed Raut, who is the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' and the party's chief whip in Parliament. He expressed displeasure over nobody talking about the BJP's "promise" made to his party before the Lok Sabha polls.

The Sena has been demanding equal sharing of portfolios, including the post of chief minister. Without taking any name, Raut said, "I am talking on behalf of my party. Someone is trying to prove Uddhav Thackeray a liar. It is wrong, but nobody is talking about it.

A promise was made and now (BJP) is not keeping it...but nobody is talking about it." "There has been an attempt to change the definition of justice and truth. It may be their culture and teachings. The eleven crore people of Maharashtra know the truth," he said. To a query, Raut admitted that he spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar after his press conference in New Delhi late Monday evening.

"One should not have a problem with it. He is a national leader and represents Maharashtra. I don't hide such things, hence I am openly admitting that I spoke to Pawar last night," he said. "I am also aware of the people who are upset with me for talking to Pawar, and trying hard to reach out to the NCP chief. It is politics and you cannot hide such things for a long time," he added.

To another question, Raut said, "Everyone is greedy for power and nobody wants to give up crucial posts." On his meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening, Raut said he went to inform him the "ground reality" and his party's stand on the current political situation. "We also informed him that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is in favour of formation of a stable government in the state," he said.

On his criticism in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat, widely seen inclined towards the RSS, Raut said everyone has the right to criticise others and he or his party would not object to it..

